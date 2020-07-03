SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- As we approach the big Fourth of July weekend, many are planning to go to some of the major parks in our area.
One of those includes Smithville Lake, which is where KCTV5’s Greg Payne went on Friday to see what people should expect this year.
He saw a number of people already out on the water and the beaches, but lake officials are expecting a huge turnout this weekend.
“Fourth of July weekend, just trying to enjoy ourselves,” Paul Vega said. “Everybody is off, you know?”
Many people decided to kick the holiday weekend off a little early at Smithville Lake.
“I had good memories at Smithville Lake,” Ashley Crow said. “I’m going to get some exercise swimming and wanted to show my friend some of the areas that I have memories at Sailboat Cove.”
Even with the earlier crowd on Friday, lake officials expect a record turnout come the weekend.
With that being said, unlike other counties around the Kansas City metro, Clay County has not implemented a requirement of wearing masks. However, Clay County Chief Park Ranger John Davis does have some advice for this weekend.
He said, “Maintain social distancing. Wear a mask -- that’s up to you. Hand sanitizer. Wash your hands. Stay social distancing is a big thing.”
Davis said many of the usual guidelines still apply this year: 1) Always wear life vests in the water and 2) fireworks or celebratory gunfire in the park will result in a citation and removal from the park.
He said, “City of Smithville is having a big fireworks display that’s visible from the lake tomorrow night, but no fireworks. It’s a fire hazard.”
Chief Davis said all rangers are on duty this weekend. They’ll be on both land and water.
