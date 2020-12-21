Smithville police seek 'grinch' who slashed family's popular Christmas decorations

SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Smithville are looking for the people who slashed a family's Christmas decorations.
The Looman family woke up Monday to several of their inflatables damaged.
According to police, a lot of people drive by the Looman's display every year. On Facebook, the family said they were able to repair a few of them with tape. The others can't be saved.
A GoFundMe has been setup to replace the slashed inflatables.
