Police want help identifying the man in this video, he's suspected of stealing from cars in Smithville. 

(SMITHVILLE, MO. --- KCTV) Smithville police would like help finding a suspected crook who stole at least one child’s Christmas present.

Between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., the man in this video can be seen rummaging through unlocked cars in a parking lot in the 100 block of First Street in downtown Smithville.

In addition to the swiping of at least one Christmas gift, the man is accused of stealing numerous other items.

At the time of the car burglaries, the suspect was driving a white older model Chevy Impala with a spoiler, sunroof and black door ding guards.

If you live in downtown Smithville, police would like you to check your surveillance cameras. If you have video of this vehicle or it’s driver in the downtown area during these times, please call the police department at (816) 858-3521.

