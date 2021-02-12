SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Smithville police are investigating after a child died on Friday afternoon.
According to the Smithville Police Department, officers went to the 400 block of Hawthorne St. around 2:30 p.m. after someone called and said an infant was not breathing.
The child was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
Smithville police said the incident is under investigation pursuant to a state statute (RSMo 210.192), which says the death of any child under 18 years old must be investigated.
No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
