SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) - One local middle school team is making plays on the football field that is worthy of seeing for yourself.
The Smithville Middle School football team won their game against Platte County, but the win wasn't the only thing that caught people's attention.
While on the goal line, Smithville snapped the ball to the quarterback, who then went behind-the-back and tossed to the wide receiver.
The receiver strolled into the end zone for the touchdown, avoiding a tackle to get the score.
Coach Adam Roske tweeted out the video of the play.
Great win tonight! Capped off with a little razzle dazzle. pic.twitter.com/NgM1LfuSVO— Roske (@CoachRoske) October 9, 2019
