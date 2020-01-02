SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- The Smithville Fire Department is working on cleaning up a mess we reported on in 2018 when a state auditor revealed findings of mismanaged money.
According to the current fire chief, they’re now struggling to make it to every call due to being understaffed.
When a Missouri state auditor presented the results in 2018, it was found that there was a mismanagement of money at the Smithville Fire Department. A property tax paid for a $1.8 million fire station, but the board didn’t figure in the cost of staffing and operating it. Plus, several attempts to pass a levy to pay for staffing failed. Now, in 2020, Fire Station Three remains unused.
“We’ve had a change in administration,” said Fire Chief Dave Cline. “We’ve had a change in our board of directors. There’s much tighter financial controls. A lot of our practices have changed.”
According to Cline, with just one crew in service they’re unable to handle more than one emergency at the same time.
It’s an increasing problem as the population in Smithville rapidly grows.
“Actually, last year it happened 77 times that we had overlapping incidents,” he said.
The Smithville Fire Protection District covers 112 miles between Platte and Clay counties. Station three, which sits vacant, sits ten miles away from the only active station and is across Smithville Lake.
According to Cline, just a couple weeks ago it took them 18 minutes to respond to an accident with injuries due to working on another call out near Holt.
“A lot of these calls are happening in the area that should be served by Station Three that’s not staffed,” he said.
Cline said a tax increase would help solve the problem, which is something that will be placed on the November ballot.
“It is a large tax increase on the ballot,” he said. “It’s 35 cents. That’s more than double what our levy is now. But, if it does pass, we’ll more than double the size of the fire department.”
Some are for it. “When it comes to the safety of my family and neighbors, I’ll pay whatever tax,” said Smithville resident Jason Gallion.
Others are opposed. In fact, the levy increase for staffing has been voted down four times.
According to Cline, it costs anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 to put the issue on the ballot. He hopes years after the audit occurred and issues have been cleaned up that this time they will have better odds of it passing.
“Regardless of the funding, the calls never stop,” he said. “It’s going to be constant and it’s continuing to increase.”
If the levy increase gets approved in November, it wouldn’t affect people’s taxes until 2022. At which point, they’d have limited staffing at Station Three.
They wouldn’t be fully staffed until 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.