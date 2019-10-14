SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- After reports of illnesses and deaths linked to vaping around the country and a rise in local students using vape devices, several city leaders in Smithville want to ban flavored vaping products.
“We’ve got pomegranate, vanilla, lemon ice, coffee, chocolate, cinnamon and blackberry. There are tons of different flavors. Too many to name,” Kerstin Volland who opposes the ban said.
Soon flavors like cherry and bubble gum could disappear from shelves in Smithville.
“The packaging. The flavors themselves are attractive to children,” Damien Boley, the Smithville Mayor, said.
City leaders are discussing a ban on the sale of any flavored vape products in hopes of keeping them away from kids and teens.
“In the past two years the incidents at school have been on the rise for kids being caught with vape products all the way down to the third-grade level,” Boley said.
Boley says kids even younger than that are getting their hands on flavored vape products.
“A government official in the Kansas City metro said they had a kindergartener caught with a vape device,” Boley said.
Volland, who works at a Smithville store that sells vaping products, does not believe a ban is the answer to prevent minors from vaping. She says many adult customers use the flavored vape products instead of smoking cigarettes.
“I honestly think it’s stupid. I think they are just trying to control everybody,” Volland said. “There are so many other places they can still go. If Smithville bans it, they’ll go to another town or city to purchase it. You can order them online too.”
“It can’t just be Smithville alone because you are right, they can cross borders and buy it somewhere else,” Boley said. “Hopefully we see this at the county and/or state level.”
Boley says city leaders want to hear from community members to decide if they will move forward with passing an ordinance that would ban flavored vaping products. He says it’s a public health issue that needs to be discussed.
“We’ve also seen adults having medical issues as well,” Boley said.
Smithville residents can make their voices heard on the topic Tuesday in the Smithville City Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m. during a Board of Aldermen work session or the regular session immediately following that during public comment.
