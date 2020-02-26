STRASBURG, MO (KCTV) - A small town is coming together after two young lives were lost in a car wreck Tuesday night near Strasburg, Missouri. A 16-year-old boy was driving, and his 12-year-old sister was the passenger.

Jack Ewing is the Mayor of Strasburg, a town that's mourning two of its children.

Someone placed flowers at the place where a teenage driver and his sister died in a car wreck Tuesday night. They were children of Strasburg's former Mayor, Ernie Yates. Ewing says they grew up helping out around town, mowing lawns and fixing up old buildings.

“If that boy saw you doing something, he'd walk over and ask if you needed any help,” Ewing said.

Now Strasburg residents in town want to do something in return. The city is holding a meeting to organize a fundraiser for the family.

“We're looking for ideas. Maybe there's something we're missing to help Ernie and his family,” resident Therese Brayton said.

It's not just people in Strasburg who want to help, other businesses and organizations in nearby towns are reaching out to offer their support.

“Everybody knows them in these little towns, Holden, Kingston, Lone Jack,” Ewing said.

In times of grief, neighbors lean on each other.

“I'm concerned about them right now. I've been thinking about them all day,” Ewing said.

Losing these two kids hurts everyone.

F & C Bank is collecting donations for the family at its branches in Holden (1006 Eagle Crest Drive), Lone Jack (102 N Bynum Road) and Kingsville (303 E Pacific Street).