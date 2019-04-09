KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Seattle Mariners (10-2, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-7, fifth in the AL Central)
Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-0, 3.20 ERA) Royals: Jakob Junis (1-0, 4.63 ERA)
LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals enter the matchup as losers of their last seven games.
The Royals went 32-49 on their home field in 2018. Kansas City averaged 8.3 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 29 total triples last season.
The Mariners finished 44-37 in road games in 2018. Seattle pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.24.
