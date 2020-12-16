FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Sixteen years ago, the tiny town of Skidmore became the focal point of nationwide news for a haunting crime. An 8-month pregnant mother was strangled and her fetus was cut out of her stomach. Bobbie Jo Stinnett’s mother found her in a pool of blood.
It was the first time an Amber Alert was issued for a fetus lacking any sort of description. It worked. The baby was recovered in the town of Melvern, Kansas with her mother’s killer about 170 miles away. Lisa Montgomery was pretending the baby was hers and was born in a home birth.
The baby, Victoria Jo, is now 16 years old and lives with her father.
The case is back in the national spotlight because Montgomery will be executed January 12. It will be the first federal execution of a woman in 67 years.
Montgomery’s case will likely get more attention than recent executions not only because she’s a woman, but also because of the abuse she endured as a child and throughout her adult life.
Montgomery’s attorney
Montgomery is now represented by Kelley Henry. Henry has harsh words for the original legal team who failed to uncover and present to the jury a complete picture of who Montgomery was and what she endured.
“People end up on death row not because they committed the worst crime or being the worst of the worst. It’s because they have the worst lawyers,” Henry said.
Henry says in the original trial Montgomery’s past trauma was blown off as an “abuse excuse.”
“She was just ‘faking.’ They even went so far as putting on an expert who suggested she was a willing participate in her rapes as a child. Perhaps she doesn’t have PTSD because she was a willing participant by her stepfather?” Henry said.
Henry says the new legal team has uncovered new mitigating factors she hopes President Trump will consider in an upcoming clemency petition.
Montgomery has been placed on suicide watch since learning of her execution date. She’s in isolation and her legal time predicts she will continue to unravel mentally.
“She’s going to lose touch with reality. The drugs are not going to be able to keep her together. She’s already declined,” Henry said.
Expert explains bizarre fetal abductions
Ever since that murder, people have wondered “Who could do something like that?”
John Raburn is the director of the Infant Response Team for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and researches infant and fetal abductions. Raburn and other researchers have interviewed convicted abductors much like how the FBI interviews serial killers to learn more.
He said that most abductors fit a profile:
• They’re in a rocky relationship and think a baby can save it
• They are having fertility problems
• They are overweight (easier to get people to believe they’re pregnant
• They have a history of deceit
• They carefully research and plan
According to Raburn, they usually share another, surprising quality.
“The vast majority of these woman have had one or more babies of their own,” said Raburn. “This is not a childless female. Which in my mind, we thought early on this will be a childless female desperate to have her own baby.”
Infant abductions are rare. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reports there has been 327 infant abductions over the past 55 years un the US.
Raburn’s research has helped hospitals implement the safety measures you see in birthing centers across the country. His interviews with abductors revealed the women actually visited the hospital numerous times to research and plan the crime. They stalked all the hospitals in their area.
Lisa Montgomery also carefully planned. She even made a dry run to Skidmore the day before she murdered Bobbie Jo and took her baby.
Raburn also says there is no proof Montgomery targeted other mothers but his best guess is that is a strong possibility. Most fetal abductors surveil numerous targets before striking.
Montgomery, like other fetal abductors, researched how to perform a Cesarean section. She bought clamps and a home birthing kit.
Montgomery fits the profile in other ways. She previously had children but had a sterilization procedure years before the attack.
Raburn said all of the fetal abductors he has studie have little regard for the real mothers, but they never intentionally hurt the infants. He explained the psychology of the women when they first pick up the infant.
“It’s almost like an instant birth for that perpetrator,” said Raburn. “If we could have an instant polygraph the moment she lifts, I think it would be an instant flatline on ‘Is this your baby?’ Yes. She would believe it.”
As rare as infant abductions are, fetal abductions are even more so. There appears to have been 25 of them in the last 40 years—most in the US. All the abductors were caught and some of the babies died, but almost all of the real mothers bled to death.
All the abductors were locked up, but only Lisa Montgomery has been sentenced to death.
