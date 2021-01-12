JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after skeletal remains were found near Gardner Lake.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies received the call about possible skeletal remains on Monday.
The authorities are currently on the scene investigating.
Gardner Lake is located south of W. 151st St. and S. Gardner Road.
At this time, the remains have not been identified.
Also, it has not yet been determined in foul play was involved.
On Monday, a man was near a wooded area searching for deer antlers when he came across the remains.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office began investigating yesterday and have been on the scene today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.