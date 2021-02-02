JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Police have identified a set of skeletal remains discovered near Gardner Lake January 11, 2021 as 48 year old Matthew Lee Manion.
Manion's cause of death is still under investigation and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office has not determined a cause of death.
KCTV5 is working to determine if Manion had been reported missing prior to being found.
If you have any useful information you're asked to call the Sheriff's Investigation Division at 913-715-5560.
