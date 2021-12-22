KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City family is expressing frustration with the justice system after a judge sentenced a man to six years in prison for their loved one’s death.
The family of Cameron Douglas waited just a month shy of three years to see his killer sent to prison. The process was a painful one, they said, and left them feeling undervalued. When a Black man kills a Black man, they argued, the system and the people in it just don’t care as much as if either victim or suspect were white.
They came to the steps of the courthouse immediately after the sentencing on Wednesday to raise that concern and defend his honor.
“Six years is not enough,” said his sister, Bria Douglas.
“My brother’s life was worth so much more than 6 years,” echoed another sister, Tiffany Greathouse.
Douglas was 23 when he was shot and killed on his apartment stoop in January of 2019. Prosecutors had video evidence of the shooting.
Jason Cook was charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action, but a jury found Cook guilty of the lesser crime of involuntary manslaughter. Six years is the *maximum* sentence for that. The judge noted it was the most he could give based on the jury verdict.
“This court did not value Cameron’s life. The jurors did not value Cameron’s life. But we do,” said Douglas’ father, Frank Douglas, Jr. “And we know that we’ve got other loved ones that do. But it’s so hard.”
Douglas’ father and sisters said 11 of the 12 people on the jury were white, and they are convinced that played a role, certain that statewide, at all levels of the justice system, black murder victims are treated with suspicion.
“It is just a difficult thing in our community when a Black man kills another Black man and its priority as a community,” said Frank Douglas, Jr.
They spoke out in defense of his reputation and in hope of creating awareness.
“I’m still pressing the issue. I’m still pissed. But I’m happy that we got here. Because a lot of families don’t get here,” said Bria Douglas.
By “get here” she meant even making it to a charge, trial, conviction and sentencing, because so many cases remain unsolved.
