EUREKA, MO (KCTV) -- Six Flags is honoring Veteran's Day this year, offering free admission into its park in Eureka, MO to any veteran with a valid military ID.
The deal is good for both Saturday Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 15.
Veterans do not need to make a reservation, but any friends or family planning to join them should register online ahead of time by clicking here.
