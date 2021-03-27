KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The co-founder of Operation Breakthrough passed away Saturday.
Sister Corita Bussanmas, 87, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, according to the organization.
"Sister Corita exemplified servant leadership with no task too big or small for her to pitch in directly. From pumping gas to rocking babies she was an inspiration to me and to so many others over the past 50 years," said Mary Esselman, current Operation Breakthrough CEO. "Sister Corita was an educational pioneer, her philosophy of teaching and learning is one many aspire to today—meeting each child where he/she is and providing a rich environment of unique opportunities and experiences. Many visitors to St. Vincent’s school fondly recall opening the front door of the school and seeing each child engaged in different activities yet all learning. Sister Corita was an amazing trailblazer and her impact will be felt for many years to come"
Born in Des Moines, IA, she was the seventh of eight children.
She moved to Kansas City in 1967, starting as the principal at St. Vincent's School at 31st and Flora.
Services will be held virtually on March 31 at 6:30 p.m.
More information from her biography:
Sister Corita arrived in Kansas City in 1967 as principal of St. Vincent’s School at 31 st and Flora. Within a few years, the neighborhood makeup changed from mostly Catholic families of European origin, to mostly African-American families of other faiths.
The diocese wanted to close the school, but Sister Corita, backed by Sister Berta, said, “no.” The neighborhood children needed St. Vincent’s, they said. The nuns taught all day, then spent all evening cleaning classrooms and cooking the next day’s school lunch. Along the way, they opened a daycare center in the convent living room, so mothers with young children could work and support their families. With Sister Corita as executive director, they incorporated the school and childcare program as a not-for-profit called Operation Breakthrough in 1971.
With a pocketbook full of uncashed paychecks, Sister Corita devoted 16 hours a day to keeping Operation Breakthrough’s doors open to the children most in need in Kansas City’s urban core.
The commitment jumped to 24 hours a day in 1994, when Sister Corita and Sister Berta became licensed foster parents, then adoptive parents.
Under Sister Corita’s leadership, Operation Breakthrough grew to serve more than 400 children each weekday and earned accolades for combining educational programs with health and family services to help children reach their potential.
Sister Corita, along with Sister Berta, received many honors, including the Bank of America Neighborhood Builder Award in 2006 and the Marion and John Kreamer Award for Social Entrepreneurship from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2014. Sister Corita has just been chosen to enter UMKC’s Starr Women’s Hall of Fame, along with Sister Berta.
No honor was more important to Sister Corita, though, than being “Mom” to the four children she and Sister Berta adopted: Yauti, Ronnie, Vanshay and Tyrez and second “Mom” to Chris, Myles and many others. Sister Corita’s survivors include daughters Kenyauta Sailer and Vanshay Purnell; sons Ronald Sailer and Tyrez Scott; honorary sons Myles Cason and Chris Waxter, along with his children Lailani and Christian; grandson, Kyler Sailer; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Sister Berta Sailer, of the home, and more than 70 young people who spent some part of their childhood living under Sister Corita and Berta’s roof, including Darius and Jaya Phillips. Her dog, Lady, never left her side.
The family would like to express their thanks to Sister Corita’s devoted care team: Donna, Johnetta, Kisha, Maggie, Paige, Terry and Vanessa.
You can read her full obituary here.
