KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A sinkhole the size of a smaller-scale backyard swimming pool is sitting just 400 feet away from the Wheeler Downtown Airport runway. Airport officials say if it doesn’t get fixed, and gets any bigger, it could end up in the runway safety area, which would force them to shut it down until repairs could take place.
Debbie Clark is a dispatcher for the ATD Flight System and a licensed pilot. She says if the growing sinkhole on the north side of the airport causes the main runway to be shut down, things could get tricky.
“A lot of the big jets do take a longer runway, and the longer runway is the one that is being affected. So that would be not so good,” Clark said.
There are two runways at the Charles B Wheeler Downtown Airport. Smaller planes, like the ones they use in the ATD Flight School could resort to the smaller runway. But for the bigger planes, it would be a huge deal.
The airport does on average 8,500 take off and landings a year. All of the international flights would be affected if they had to shut the main run way down.
“The overriding issue is that the sinkhole needs to remain its current size so that it doesn’t expand and encroach into the runway safety area,” Clark said.
Airport officials are now requesting to use their aviation department funds to fix the issue. An amount of $800,000 is needed and the approval must come from the city council.
“That cost incorporates or includes four dewatering wells, and dewatering is the majority of the cost for these sinkhole projects,” Clark said.
According to Mike Waller with the Kansas City Aviation Department, the problem is a result of being along the north banks of the Missouri River and a wet spring in 2019.
“It was growing until the winter months. But whenever the rains come back in the spring time, we’re hoping to repair that in advance of the rains coming back, because the rains would. I would suggest that it might expand,” Waller said.
The sinkhole in question is just one of 14 total sinkholes the airport has seen this year. Again, an issue resulting from being so close to the Missouri River and a very wet spring. Though, this is the only one to threaten the runway.
The full city council vote to use the aviation department funds will take place Thursday morning.
