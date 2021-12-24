KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died in a car wreck on 169 highway Friday morning.
According to the crash report, a Dodge Caliber was traveling north on 169 highway around 3:45 a.m. when the driver took the exit for Shoal Creek Parkway but lost control. The car struck the guardrail and went off the road, traveling down an embankment and overturning several times.
The drive was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the car with him.
Police are investigating whether or not the driver was impaired.
