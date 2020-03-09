INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Silverstein Eye Centers Arena will be renamed to Cable Dahmer Arena after a new multi-year partnership with the automotive group.
“With a grateful heart, Silverstein Eye Centers concludes its 5-year corporate partnership but will continue to be an active supporter of the Arena and the KC Mavericks. During this period, the administrative staff and the City of Independence have made major improvements to the facility, and brought many nationally spotlighted artists to the people of Kansas City and beyond,” said Steven M. Silverstein MD, FACS. “I wish Cable Dahmer great success, and know that the next several years will be equally amazing. See you at the arena for the next event!”
The deal, approved by Independence Events Center Management Corporation, includes major exterior and interior signage and brand recognition in all advertising for the facility.
“We, at Cable Dahmer, are honored to take on the sponsorship of Silverstein Eye Centers Arena! We look forward to sponsoring several community events and supporting the home of the beloved Mavericks and Comets,” said Carlos Ledezma, Owner/CEO of Cable Dahmer Automotive Group. “We have a lot of fun and exciting things planned for continuing to improve the facility. We can’t wait to see everyone at the new Cable Dahmer Arena!”
Spectra Partnerships identified and negotiated the naming rights contract with Cable Dahmer Automotive Group.
“I am excited to welcome Cable Dahmer as the new name of the arena. There is a lot of coordination required in a naming rights change and Cable Dahmer has been creative, cooperative and exciting to work with,” said Spectra’s Larry Hovick, General Manager of Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. “The City of Independence has invested in the future of this venue with updated technology inside and outside the building. This will be an outstanding partnership. I want to thank Dr. Silverstein for his commitment to the venue for the last 5 years and am looking forward to his continued support.”
The new naming rights partnership follows over $3 million in recent renovations and transformations attributed to Spectra’s work at the facility since the City of Independence awarded the venue management contract to Spectra in July 2014.
“Over the last 11 years we have seen an idea become an industry leader as the Independence Event Center transitioned into the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena,” Mayor Eileen Weir said. “This state-of-the-art facility saw major renovations over the last year and we’ve seen record breaking crowds. We know the arena brings in roughly $30 million into our community annually not to mention the amazing games, shows, and events we have all enjoyed. We thank the Silverstein family for their support of the arena and the Independence community. We look forward to a great partnership with Cable Dahmer as we head into the next decade of entertainment.”
Upgrades include Sports LED Lighting on the interior and exterior of the building, LED Video Board Displays, WiFi, FanThreeSixty experience, Dell’s Powersports Party Patio and Martin Underground Bar & Grill.
More upgrades are planned in the future.
New signage is expected to be in place for the April 1 sold-out Sturgill Simpson concert.
“The Mavericks are excited to welcome Cable Dahmer into the Mavericks family. It’s exciting to add a professional, reliable and outstanding brand to the arena and team,” said Brent Thiessen, President/General Manager of the Kansas City Mavericks. “We are looking forward to working with Cable Dahmer and their team to bring exposure to our brands. We are excited at the many opportunities we will have to create a great fan experience together.”
The arena’s website domain as well as social media will change to reflect the arena’s new name www.CableDahmerArena.com on March 31.
