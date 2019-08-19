OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing woman.
The family of Lila Mertz, 67, last spoke to her in late July and reported her missing on Aug. 16.
Mertz 5’6” tall, weighs 140 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
Mertz lives in the 1600 block of North 63rd Place in in Kansas City, Kansas.
Her vehicle, a gold 2000 Toyota Camry with Kansas plates 423 GCH, was last seen on Aug. 8 near 39th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Mertz needs her medication and her family is concerned.
If you locate her, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742.
