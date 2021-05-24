SILVER ALERT: William W. Hardin

William W. Hardin.

 (Independence Police Department)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 68-year-old man who was last seen before noon today. 

William W. Hardin was last seen in the 4200 block of S. Noland Road in around 11:45 a.m. today. 

He is from Tyler, Texas and was traveling through Independence when he went missing. He is now believed to be on foot. 

He has dementia and other health issued, according to police.

He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has blue eyes and shoulder length, salt and pepper hair. 

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black shorts, and white shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.

