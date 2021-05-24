INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 68-year-old man who was last seen before noon today.
William W. Hardin was last seen in the 4200 block of S. Noland Road in around 11:45 a.m. today.
He is from Tyler, Texas and was traveling through Independence when he went missing. He is now believed to be on foot.
He has dementia and other health issued, according to police.
He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has blue eyes and shoulder length, salt and pepper hair.
He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black shorts, and white shoes.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.