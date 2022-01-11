OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for an Overland Park woman.
Gayle Walton, 67, was last known to be in the South KC Metro area Tuesday evening. She was reported to be driving a white Kia Soul with Kansas tag 876 EOB.
Walton, a white female, is 5'7" and 190 pounds. She has green eyes and white hair with purple streaks.
According to police, Walton has medical conditions which require medication.
Anyone seeing Walton or having information on her whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or the Overland Park PD at 913-895-6300.
