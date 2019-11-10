LENEXA, KS. (KCTV) -- The Lenexa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for William A. Baryo, 74.
Baryo was last seen on Saturday in the area of 95th Street and Interstate 35.
He was driving a gray 2005 Acura TSX with a Kansas license plate of 695-GWZ. He may have a small dog with him.
If you know where he is, please contact authorities immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.