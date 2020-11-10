INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department has issued an endangered SILVER Alert for a missing elderly man.
Jimmy Lee Brown, 73, walked away from his home at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of S. Kings Highway in Independence and has not returned.
Brown is 6' tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has shaggy silver hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a multi-colored plaid flannel shirt, blue coat and blue jeans.
Brown has dementia, police say.
Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident:
Anyone seeing him should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300.
