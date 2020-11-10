Jimmy Lee Brown

Jimmy Lee Brown, 73, walked away from his home at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of S. Kings Highway in Independence and has not returned.

 (Independence Police Department)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department has issued an endangered SILVER Alert for a missing elderly man.

Brown is 6' tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has shaggy silver hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a multi-colored plaid flannel shirt, blue coat and blue jeans.

Brown has dementia, police say.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident:

Anyone seeing him should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300.

