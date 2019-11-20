James Lewis Larson

James Lewis Larson, 90, was last seen in Lawrence on Nov. 13 in a maroon 2017 Ford Edge 4-door hatchback bearing Iowa license plate ASG 448.

 (KBI)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Lawrence police are seeking help in locating a missing elderly man.

James Lewis Larson, 90, was last seen in Lawrence on Nov. 13 in a maroon 2017 Ford Edge 4-door hatchback bearing Iowa license plate ASG 448.

Larson is about 6’ tall, 220 pounds, gray hair and blue eyes with eyeglasses. 

Larson was traveling from Iowa with a destination of Yuma, Arizona, however he has yet to arrive.

If you see him or his vehicle, please contact the Lawrence Police Department immediately at 785-832-7509.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.