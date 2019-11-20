DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Lawrence police are seeking help in locating a missing elderly man.
James Lewis Larson, 90, was last seen in Lawrence on Nov. 13 in a maroon 2017 Ford Edge 4-door hatchback bearing Iowa license plate ASG 448.
Larson is about 6’ tall, 220 pounds, gray hair and blue eyes with eyeglasses.
Larson was traveling from Iowa with a destination of Yuma, Arizona, however he has yet to arrive.
If you see him or his vehicle, please contact the Lawrence Police Department immediately at 785-832-7509.
