LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 67-year-old Lenexa man who has not been seen since last Wednesday.
According to the Lenexa Police Department, Thomas A. Hopkins has not been seen since 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 25.
He was last seen leaving the Saint Luke's South hospital in Overland Park.
The police say he might be driving a silver 2008 Toyota Yaris with the Kansas license plate 068-CRR.
He is described at being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 216 pounds.
If you have information about where he is, you are asked to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.