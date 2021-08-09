KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The KCK police have issued a silver alert for 68-year-old William Mance.
Mance, who is 5'6" and 160 lbs., was last seen in the area of West 44th Ave. and LLoyd St. in KCK. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, red shorts, green flip flops, glasses, and a chain. He was last seen around 2:20 Monday afternoon.
It is reported that Mance has dementia and sometimes has a hard time communicating with people.
If you see this man, police ask you to call 911.
