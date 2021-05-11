INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a 71-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday.
Tony Christine Williamson is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 117 pounds. She has blond hair and brown or blue eyes.
She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and brown pants.
The authorities say that she was last seen in the 1800 block of South Sterling Avenue at 2:30 a.m., leaving a care facility on foot.
She has been diagnosed with dementia, schizophrenia, and other medical issues.
Williamson does not have her medication with her.
Anyone who knows where she is should call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.
