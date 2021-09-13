BLUE SPRING, MO (KCTV) -- An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a Blue Springs woman who went missing this afternoon.
According to the authorities, 69-year-old Brenda Ditzler was last seen leaving the Price Chopper at 1101 SW Highway 7 in Blue Springs at noon today.
She is described as a white woman who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has light brown hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a flowered blouse, shorts, and flat shoes.
She then went west on 7 Highway, which is the opposite direction she'd need to head in to go home.
The associated vehicle is described as a white 2005 Kia Amanti, bearing Missouri license plates "CS7 K1C."
The authorities say she is on medication for Alzheimer's.
Anyone who knows where she is should immediately dial 911 or the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151.
