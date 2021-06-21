Ila M. Parks

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old woman who has not been heard from since noon. 

According to the Kansas City Police Department, Ila M. Parks was last seen driving a tan 2003 Lexus ES300 in the area of Platte Purchase and Barry Road around noon Monday. 

Ila takes daily medication that is important for her health. 

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. 

If you know where she is, call 911 immediately. 

