Elmer Tolle

Elmer Tolle.

 (Independence Police Department)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An Endangered Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old man with dementia who has not been seen since Wednesday evening. 

According to the Independence Police Department, Elmer Tolle uses a cane to walk in order to prevent falling due to neurological problems. He may become agitated easily when located, police said. 

He was last seen in the 19400 block of E. 38th Terr. Ct. St. in Independence at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was driving a silver 2014 Subaru Outback SUV with Missouri license plates of "HS84C."

He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a brown hat, a brown jacket, gray pants, and a blue shirt. 

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department Emergency Communications Center at 816-836-3600.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.