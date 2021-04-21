INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An Endangered Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old man with dementia who has not been seen since Wednesday evening.
According to the Independence Police Department, Elmer Tolle uses a cane to walk in order to prevent falling due to neurological problems. He may become agitated easily when located, police said.
He was last seen in the 19400 block of E. 38th Terr. Ct. St. in Independence at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
He was driving a silver 2014 Subaru Outback SUV with Missouri license plates of "HS84C."
He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a brown hat, a brown jacket, gray pants, and a blue shirt.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department Emergency Communications Center at 816-836-3600.
