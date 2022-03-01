HIGGINSVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are looking for an 88-year-old Higginsville man who went missing Monday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday morning for Guy R. Stanley, a white male who is 5-foot-8, 108 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.
Police said Stanley has dementia and appears to have left the area with his silver 2002 Dodge Durango, Missouri plate RE5E0Z.
The man left a message with his niece around 4 p.m. Monday to give him a call. Someone checked on his home on West 25th Terrace around 11:30 p.m., and his vehicle was not there. Stanley is not known to leave the Higginsville area or be gone overnight, police said.
Anyone with information on Stanley's whereabouts should immediately call 911 and contact the Higginsville Police Department at 660-584-2104.
