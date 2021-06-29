INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old woman with medical issues.
IPD says that Blanche M. Merryman was last seen leaving her home in the 1000 block of N. Cottage Ave. sometime today.
She is believed to have left on foot, but it's unknown which direction. She does have mobility issues, according to IPD, and walks very slowly.
She is described as being a white woman who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair down to her shoulders and blue eyes.
What she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is currently unknown.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.
