KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a 70-year-old man with dementia after a Silver Alert was issued.
According to the police department, Michael Bedell is 70 years old.
He was last seen leaving his home near 11th and Spring Valley Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.
If you see him, you are asked to call 911.
