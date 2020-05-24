JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – A statewide Silver Alert was issued on Sunday evening after a 72-year-old man from Lawson, Missouri, went missing.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michael Ray Allen was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 35900 block of W. 228th St. in Lawson.
He is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a button-up shirt, jeans, and black dress shoes.
Police said he left his residence with a packed bag and a flashlight.
He has dementia and a heart condition, but it’s unknown if he has his medication with him.
Based on a cell phone ping, he may have been in the Wellington area in Lafayette County around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
His vehicle, a dark gray 2002 Jeep Liberty, was last seen near Stover around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The direction of travel is unknown, though.
Michael Ray Allen also goes by the name Michael Ray Webb.
Anyone who knows where he is or has any information that could help find him should call 911 or the Ray County Sheriff’s Office at 816-776-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.