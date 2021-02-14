parker photo 2.JPG
GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) – Gladstone Police Department has issued a Silver Advisory for Dorothy M. Parker an 84-year old woman with early stages of Dementia.

She went missing near NE 74th St. at 10 a.m. on Friday. Parker is 5’2”, 118 pounds, brown hair, and blue eyes.

She may be driving a maroon 2013 Honda Accord with Missouri plates, D0TB0B.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550.

