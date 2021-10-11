KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: Garza has been located and is safe.
Previous coverage is below.
The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing 73-year-old woman who has not been seen since this morning.
According to the police, Barbara J. Garza was last seen leaving her residence at 9 a.m. in a silver Hyundai Sonata. The direction she headed in is unknown.
She is described as being a Native American woman who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes. She also has a large bruise on her right forearm.
MSHP has issued a Silver Alert.
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.