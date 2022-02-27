UPDATE: Rising has been found safe in another state, according to police.
LENENXA, KS (KCTV) -- Lenexa police are asking for the public's help in locating an 85-year-old man who was last seen Saturday in Lenexa.
Richard Eugene Rising left his home in the 11800 block of W. 78th Terrace in Lenexa around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, according to police. He has not been seen since.
Rising is a white male, 5'11" and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and has glasses. Rising is diagnosed with dementia.
He was seen driving a red or maroon 2019 Ford F-150 truck with Kansas Military Veteran tag 82842.
Police say he may b traveling to Cocoa, Florida.
Anyone seeing or having information on Rising's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
