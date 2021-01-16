UPDATE --- He has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The Blue Springs Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man.
Harvey Holloway was last seen at 5555 US 40 in Independence MO at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.
He's 83, is 6'2", weighs 200 pounds and has white and grey hair. He was wearing a brown coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, and tan or red pants, police say.
His vehicle is described as a silver 2009 Toyota Highlander with a Missouri license plate of 1FBE70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.