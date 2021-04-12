PRATT COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing man was found dead in rural Pratt County.
According the the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 68-year-old Kenneth Gatlin was found dead Monday in a rural area northwest of Pratt by a landowner around 12:30 p.m.
Three is no indication of foul play, but an autopsy will be conducted.
Gatlin had last been seen on Thursday, April 8 around 10:30 a.m. when it is believed that he walked away from his care facility in Pratt.
Gatlin suffered from dementia and had difficulty communicating with others.
"We extend our condolences to Mr. Gatlin’s family and friends," the KBI said.
