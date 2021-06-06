LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A Silver Alert was issued Saturday night after a 72-year-old Lee's Summit man who went missing from a senior living facility.
According to the authorities, Marcellous Orange was last seen leaving Solstice Senior Living around 4 p.m. Saturday. It's unknown what direction he was going in.
He was wearing a black hat, a black winter coat, and black pants.
Mr. Orange has dementia, according to the police.
On Sunday morning, the authorities said he had been found safe. No further details were given.
