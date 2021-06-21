KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been canceled. Parks was found safe with family.
Previous coverage is below.
A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old woman who has not been heard from since noon.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, Ila M. Parks was last seen driving a tan 2003 Lexus ES300 in the area of Platte Purchase and Barry Road around noon Monday.
Ila takes daily medication that is important for her health.
