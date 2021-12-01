NIXA, MO (KCTV) -- A Silver Advisory has been issued for a 78-year-old man who has gone missing out of Nixa, Missouri.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jerry Cecil Hasty left a living facility in the 1500 block of N. Old Castle Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday following an argument with his wife.
During that argument, he'd said he wanted to go back to Nebraska City, Nebraska. That is where he was raised.
Mr. Hasty has dementia, according to MSHP.
He is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt, a maroon checkered buttoned shirt, and jeans.
The relevant vehicle is described as a black 2017 Toyota Camry with Missouri plates: "JCH TKH." It was last seen at that address on N. Old Castle Road.
Anyone who knows where Mr. Hasty is should call 911 or the Nixa Police Department at 417-942-9946.
