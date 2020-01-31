INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for an 88-year-old man who is missing.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert R. Tyson is a white man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was wearing glasses, a black jacket, and blue jeans when he was last seen.
He was last seen leaving 4305 S. Briarcliff Ave. around 1 p.m. on Friday in a gray 2006 Honda Accord with Missouri license plates "HY5MU."
Police said he left his residence to go to a city building to pay a bill and never arrived.
They said he has memory issues and a heart condition. He does not have a cell phone and has had no contact with friends and family.
If you know where he is, call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-853-4647.
