KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police on Wednesday issued a SILVER Advisory for a 71-year-old man missing since 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Claimon Rayford Watts was last seen near 81st Street and Troost Avenue on his way to a casino. He is six feet tall, 220 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white hat, a blue and white shirt and blue jeans.
Police said Watts has dementia and other medical issues. He drives a maroon 2008 Mercury Sable. He did not have his medication at the time of his disappearance.
