KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hundreds of Kansas Citians clad in white shirts marched a roughly three-mile loop downtown on Sunday. The march was silent, but their message was loud and clear.
“We’re out here marching for the people who died wrongfully,” Corey Smith told KCTV5 News.
The white shirts made it easy to read the names of those individuals.
“There’s not enough space for all the names over the years,” Smith said.
“The four right here are from Kansas City,” said Susan Thompson, explaining her shirt. “Still waiting for justice on them.”
The group stayed on the sidewalks and didn’t block any traffic. There was no need for a police presence.
“There’s peaceful ways to protest as well and this is just another way,” Thompson said. “Nothing against the other protest. I think we need them all. It’s just another way to show how many people can come together as a community to fight injustice.”
The reasons that moved people to march varied.
“I’m doing this walk for my dad who is a black man,” one protester said.
Donna Mandelbaum said, “When I saw George crying out for his mom, it broke my heart. Because in that moment, that’s all we want… Mothers want to take care of our children.”
The ideas for how change can happen also varied.
“It’s kind of a dramatic phrasing, but the point I guess is to really divest in our police and invest in our community through social engagement and nonprofits and uplifting from within,” said Lizzy Green.
“Definitely local control of the police,” another protester added.
The number of people who showed up, though, is proof that change is wanted and needed.
“The black community right now is hurting and for everybody to be out here in solidarity means a lot,” Smith said.
Many in this crowd will never understand what it’s like to live as a black person in America, but Smith said, “Just knowing that you don’t understand is enough.”
Silence can speak volumes.
“The silence… it’s kind of like, “How many of us have been silent for so long and not speaking up? And now, through our silence, we’re trying to say something.”
