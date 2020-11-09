INDEPENDENCE, MO (AP/KCTV) - Two controversial statues in Jackson County are now getting extra attention. Jackson County will add explanatory signs to statues of President Andrew Jackson that stand in front of two county courthouses.
Voters in Jackson County last week rejected a proposal to remove the statues of Jackson's because of his history of mistreating minorities.
County Prosecutor Jean Peters-Baker says her office will pay for the signs, which will explain that Jackson owned slaves and approved the removal of Native Americans from their lands.
Baker said the signs were approved last year but were delayed by budget constraints and by racial injustice demonstrations across the country earlier this year.
The signs are expected to be in place in the next few weeks.
