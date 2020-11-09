5fa347ad1d8cd.image.jpg

INDEPENDENCE, MO (AP/KCTV) - Two controversial statues in Jackson County are now getting extra attention. Jackson County will add explanatory signs to statues of President Andrew Jackson that stand in front of two county courthouses.

Voters in Jackson County last week rejected a proposal to remove the statues of Jackson's because of his history of mistreating minorities.

County Prosecutor Jean Peters-Baker says her office will pay for the signs, which will explain that Jackson owned slaves and approved the removal of Native Americans from their lands.

Baker said the signs were approved last year but were delayed by budget constraints and by racial injustice demonstrations across the country earlier this year.

The signs are expected to be in place in the next few weeks.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.