KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- It’s back to school for some elementary students.
Many students may have a safer walk to school thanks to summer sidewalk developments.
Kids who walk to school can find brand new sidewalks where there was only a shoulder before.
Public works has slowly been phasing in improvements around schools since 2007. This year, it’s promoting the walking bus program.
Kids join a school chaperone and walk to school in a group, and lately, more people have been joining.
“Our participation has grown from like six kids, or two or three, to 20 or 30 per walking school bus program,” City traffic engineer Lideana Laboy said. “It varies year to year but we are proud that overall we have about 300 kids participating around the city.”
The safe routes program is 80 percent federally funded. The Unified Government secured money to continue developing into 2022.
