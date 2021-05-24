JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- By now it’s a sight and sound many Kansas Citians are all too familiar with. Late night tires screeching at sideshows, taking place across the Kansas City metro.
“You can handle a three plus hundred horsepower car and dance with it, like it’s really fun thing to do,” says Roy Anderson.
Since 2018 Anderson has been letting his vehicle dance throughout Kansas City.
From the wild night that temporarily shut down I-70 last March.
“First probably 25 to 30 cars you might see that’s on the video be with us, they be the spectators,” says Anderson.
To the various shows in the Power and Light District.
“Everything is about bringing the community together showing off your talent and having fun all at the same time,” says Anderson.
In the past KCTV5 has spoken with community members who love the shows and others not so much.
“Oh my gosh it’s at least once a week if not more,” says Downtown KC resident Jerry Mansfield.
Mansfield says the sideshows have added unwanted chaos to the city, that’s why he’s been trying everything he can to get the situation under control.
He’s shot video and contacted city leaders and KCPD, but thus far he hasn’t seen much change.
“I almost felt like had that had been happening in their neighborhood maybe something more would have been done,” says Mansfield.
KCPD says when these shows pop up, they’re using a different strategy; no chasing, but instead, deflating tires, towing vehicles, and writing tickets.
As for the city, they have an ordinance expected to be voted on this week, to impound vehicles involved in these acts.
“You’ll lose access to your vehicle for a little while, “says Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
While the city seeks further enforcement, Roy hopes they will also consider providing them with a safe and secure space off the streets to hold shows.
“Every time we do it, they come up with a reason we can’t do it,” says Anderson.
A back and forth battle Roy says has gone on since 2018, and the reason many of the members have taken to the streets, to get the city’s attention.
Right now, Mayor Lucas says their priority is on making sure people are safe and following the law.
“While we look at that it isn’t necessarily safe or valid for you to block off the streets of Kansas City because there are a lot of other people here,” says Lucas.
Mayor Lucas also suggests that the sideshow members contact the city public works about getting a permit to hold official shows in safe and secure areas.
