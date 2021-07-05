KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A night of celebration turned into a nuisance for some Kansas City residents as sideshows continue to be a problem for downtown residents.
People in Pershing Lofts got a second fireworks show hours after the Liberty Memorial celebration concluded. This time, accompanied by screeching tires.
Last night, drivers doing doughnuts around fireworks kept people up close to 1 a.m. Neighbors say they waited a while before officers showed up and drivers sped off.
KCPD says from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. last night, the Central Division alone had 62 additional 911 calls for service.
Officers can’t pursue cars unless someone is injured or creating an imminent, life-endangering situation. That wasn’t the case last night.
Residents said this isn’t the first time there’s been an incident at that corner. They want a more proactive approach.
“A little bit more of a continual security presence that would perhaps deter such a cool place, such a fun Kansas City staple being used in such an annoying, disrespectful, dangerous manner,” said a Pershing Lofts resident who didn’t want to be mentioned by name.
The resident described “a hectic scene” outside his living room window.
“To have close to industrial grade fireworks being shot against our windows not only scares the residents,” said the Pershing Lofts resident, “it’s concerning for our safety.”
The city and police department have been trying to figure out solutions to stop sideshows. They’ve tried pushing through ordinances at city hall, allowing police to tow cars.
Streets blackened with skid marks are evidence the efforts don’t appear to make a difference.
