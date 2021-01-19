FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If you've been screaming on the inside for the last few months, now you can do it out loud for all the world to hear.
Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone. You call the number, scream as loud as you want, for as long as you want and then hang up.
Step 1: Call 561-567-8431. However, don’t worry, there is no live human on the other end of the line.
Step 2: Wait for the beep. Scream and hang up.
Your call is recorded and saved on the Just Scream! website. Elementary school teacher Chris Gollmar created the project to help people reduce their stress.
The hotline was launched just before election day and since then he's gotten more than 70,000 phone calls. According to the website, personal numbers are not stored.
If you want to participate, act fast. The hotline will stop accepting calls on Jan. 21.
